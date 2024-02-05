Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Insider William J. Doherty Sells 170,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

APH stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.82. 645,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

