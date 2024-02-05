Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMKR. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of AMKR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.31. 1,473,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,707. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $926,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $926,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $723,313 over the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.