Amir Weiss Sells 31,766 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA opened at $12.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

