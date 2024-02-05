Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $388.21. The company had a trading volume of 98,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,069. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,192 shares of company stock worth $11,801,151. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.