American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Stock Performance
AMNB opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $480.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares
American National Bankshares Company Profile
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
Recommended Stories
