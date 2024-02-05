American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

AMNB opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $480.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 41.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Recommended Stories

