American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,662 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after buying an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $78.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

