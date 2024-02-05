American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $17.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,937 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 167,572 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,976 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 155,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.