AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AMC Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.29. AMC Networks has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $27.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874 over the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

