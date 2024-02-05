Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $172.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,304,000. Cercano Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 585,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $88,954,000 after buying an additional 274,076 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 228,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.