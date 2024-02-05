Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $172.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

