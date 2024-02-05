Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.95.

AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $172.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average of $140.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

