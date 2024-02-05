Amalgamated Bank Sells 671 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 263.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $81.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

