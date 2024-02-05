Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,940 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 33,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,504,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,433,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:A opened at $132.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $156.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.78.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

