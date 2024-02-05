Amalgamated Bank Has $8.11 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.10.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $197.66 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.