Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$20.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AP.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$25.00 to C$24.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.08.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$18.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$30.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently -45.69%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.