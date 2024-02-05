Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.80.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after acquiring an additional 310,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $71.85 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.