Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,040 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Alaska Air Group worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 607.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,094 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,610 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,293,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

