Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ) versus Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Financial Survey

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Psychemedics and Akumin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $25.24 million 0.72 -$1.08 million ($0.68) -4.63 Akumin $749.63 million 0.04 -$156.76 million ($2.82) -0.13

Psychemedics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akumin. Psychemedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

24.1% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Psychemedics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Akumin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Psychemedics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Psychemedics and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics -16.69% -40.62% -22.68% Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Psychemedics and Akumin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Psychemedics beats Akumin on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol. Its testing results provide quantitative information that could indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data that could show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period-of-time. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; and treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use. Psychemedics Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

