AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

AGCO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.40.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO opened at $122.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after acquiring an additional 43,773 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 24.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,852,000 after buying an additional 601,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

