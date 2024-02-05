AGCO (AGCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AGCO opened at $122.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average is $120.73.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 118.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

