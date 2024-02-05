AGCO (AGCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AGCO Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE AGCO opened at $122.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average is $120.73.
AGCO Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.54%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 118.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
