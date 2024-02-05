aelf Market Capitalization Achieves $406.56 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $406.56 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001493 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000814 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,915,612 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

