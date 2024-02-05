AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.75. The stock had a trading volume of 975,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.64%.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

