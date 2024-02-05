ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.89

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.89 and last traded at C$8.83, with a volume of 135643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.18.
Separately, Atrium Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADF Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$82.14 million during the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.
