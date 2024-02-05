AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Raised by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 4.4% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 254,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AbbVie Stock Up 2.1 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
