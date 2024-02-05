A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.79). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

