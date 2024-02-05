900 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 120.45%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.