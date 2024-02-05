7Pixels Price Tops $0.11 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $9.95 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 0.11204315 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

