4,287 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after buying an additional 285,789 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,950,000 after buying an additional 219,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,366,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,089,000 after purchasing an additional 420,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.91.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.63. 584,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,052. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.