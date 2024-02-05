42-coin Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (42)

42-coin (42) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last week, 42-coin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $6.37 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $27,584.61 or 0.65096684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00156976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014022 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6,808.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002299 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

