402,310 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Bought by Payden & Rygel Investment Group

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 402,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after buying an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $413,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Exelon by 1,558.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $33.95. 2,216,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

