36,945 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Acquired by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 630,918 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 382.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 732,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 580,480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 378.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 513,121 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 382.3% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 484,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 709.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 377,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 330,670 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 147,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,345. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

