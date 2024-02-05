228,020 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Payden & Rygel Investment Group

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 228,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,253,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group owned approximately 0.06% of EQT as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in EQT by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in EQT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EQT Price Performance
Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $34.50. 2,601,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
