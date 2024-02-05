1,825 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

MarketAxess Stock Down 3.6 %

MKTX traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.72. 277,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,741. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.04%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

