10,135 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after buying an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,761,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,202,000 after buying an additional 6,660,917 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vale by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,109,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,254,000 after buying an additional 6,410,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after buying an additional 4,733,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Vale Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $13.14. 18,990,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,217,646. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.00. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

