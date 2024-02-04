Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 489.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 955,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $189.04. 1,177,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,716. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.03 and a 200-day moving average of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

