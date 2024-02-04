Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on February 22nd

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $221,160. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

