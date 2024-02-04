Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.68.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Zillow Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.