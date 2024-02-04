XYO (XYO) Market Cap Achieves $69.71 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $69.71 million and approximately $836,364.66 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016411 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,031.43 or 1.00041877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011121 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00171624 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

