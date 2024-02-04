Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. Xerox has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 15.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after buying an additional 2,033,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,765,000 after buying an additional 1,464,851 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 81.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,378,000 after buying an additional 847,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xerox by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $7,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

