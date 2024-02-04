Wrapped TRON Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $10.42 billion and approximately $627,926.57 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,115,940,619 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,116,718,181.57126 with 88,116,706,103.94336 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11720372 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $438,551.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

