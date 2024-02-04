World Mobile Token Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $87.33 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00083325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00030239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001257 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,790,559 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

