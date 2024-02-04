Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Cut to Neutral at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $148.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WWD. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of WWD opened at $136.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. Woodward has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $23,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

