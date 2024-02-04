William Blair Upgrades Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Outperform

William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

CHKP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.85.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average of $140.81. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $163.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

