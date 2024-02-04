Westwood Wealth Management Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westwood Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.4% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.8 %

BABA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,824,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,371,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $109.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.