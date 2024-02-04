Westwood Wealth Management Purchases 100 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Westwood Wealth Management raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.4% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 605,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $5.09 on Friday, hitting $345.06. 2,540,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,435. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.88 and a 200 day moving average of $265.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

