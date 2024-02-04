Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. State Street Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,806,000 after acquiring an additional 55,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $188.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $188.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.55.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.