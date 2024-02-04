Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of CSX by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of CSX by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,771,000 after acquiring an additional 680,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of CSX by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,383,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

