West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.58.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.
Shares of WFG opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $90.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -85.11%.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
