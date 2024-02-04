Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Get Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,329,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,176,004. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.