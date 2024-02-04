Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $100.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.71.

Get Ashland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASH

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ashland has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $108.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $82.46.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.